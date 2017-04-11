BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Received Liu Zhiyong's resignation letter as a supervisor on 10 April 2017
* Liu Zhiyong resigned from position as a supervisor of company due to work related reasons. Source text: (bit.ly/2ouA6bx) Further company coverage:
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility