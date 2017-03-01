BRIEF-Atlantia intends to keep Abertis on the stock exchange
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
March 1 New Europe Property Investments Plc :
* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and total voting rights
* Book was oversubscribed
* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 1 billion rand (approximately 72 million euros)
* New shares have been priced at 146.00 rand per share, a 1.15 pct discount to closing price on Feb. 28, 2017
* A total of 6,849,315 new NEPI shares are expected to be issued and list on March 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAYS IN PROSPECTUS THAT IT INTENDS TO MAINTAIN THE HEADQUARTERS AND DECISION CENTER OF ABERTIS
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.