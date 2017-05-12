BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 New Europe Property Investments Plc :
* Says group achieved 12.02 euro cents in distributable earnings per share for first three months of 2017
* Says as of 31 march 2017, group had 54 million euros in cash
* Says average interest rate for Q1, including hedging costs, was 3.4%, down from 3.7% at 31 december 2016
* Says group continues to be well positioned to operate and grow in its target markets
* Says pending merger with rockcastle will further improve group's ability to perform in accordance with its strategy
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing

* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others