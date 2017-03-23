BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68
* Expects to deliver approximately 3,650 eus of new transit buses and motor coaches during fiscal 2017
* Qtrly total revenue $622.6 million versus $418.9 million
* New Flyer Industries Inc - expects to deliver about 3,650 eus of new transit buses and motor coaches during fiscal 2017, an increase of 4 pct from FY 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc - growth in motor coach and transit bus aftermarket parts market will be in range of zero to 2 pct in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene