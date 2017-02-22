BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
Feb 22 New Gold Inc:
* Files for stock shelf of up to $172.5 million Source text:(bit.ly/2lHid89) Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board