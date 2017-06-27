June 27 New Gold Inc:
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project
schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan
* Says both project schedule and capital cost estimate
remain in line with new gold's updated plan announced in late
January 2017
* New Gold Inc - continues to target first gold production
in September 2017
* New Gold Inc - estimated development capital cost from
beginning of this year to targeted November 2017 commercial
production remains $515 million
* Says project spending at rainy river during Q2 is expected
to be approximately $170 million
* Says remaining capital cost to targeted November
commercial production is estimated to be approximately $220
million
