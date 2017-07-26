FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc

* New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 105,064 ounces increased by 6% relative to 2016 coupled with copper production of 26.4 million pounds

* New Gold reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces

* Company expects approximately 40% of second half 2017 gold production to occur in Q3, with remaining 60% in Q4

* Reiterate its previously lowered guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $760 to $800 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.