April 26 GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley told reporters:
* still lot of uncertainty around generic Advair
* focus now on execution, since next wave of new drug launches is in early 2020s
* priority in short term is focusing on opportunities with new drug launches, including Shingrix and closed triple
* long term priority must be around strengthening pharma pipeline
* need to make tough choices around allocation of capital in pharma
* sees logic and benefit in having broad company with 3 business units
* all 3 businesses must continue to perform competitively and gsk must remain best owner
* still digesting Novartis transaction but watching opportunities for M&A
* M&A most likely to bolster early-stage drug pipeline
* wants bigger returns from pharma research and development investment
* wants to bring commercial voice in much earlier in drug development
* wants fewer but bigger drug launches in future
* will need to switch off some areas of drug development Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
