BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 New Home Company Inc
* The New Home Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue rose 66 percent to $322.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 12% to $187 million
* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of $530 - $570 million
* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 fee building revenue of $130 - $150 million
Sees 2017 income from unconsolidated joint ventures of $4 - $6 million
Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017