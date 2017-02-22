Feb 22 New Home Company Inc

* The New Home Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue rose 66 percent to $322.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 12% to $187 million

* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of $530 - $570 million

* New Home Company Inc sees FY 2017 fee building revenue of $130 - $150 million

* Sees 2017 income from unconsolidated joint ventures of $4 - $6 million