April 25 New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -15.9 percent to 33.4 percent, or to be 41 million yuan to 65 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (48.7 million yuan)

* Comments that market competition is the main reason for the forecast

