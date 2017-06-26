BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 26 New Media Investment Group Inc:
* New Media Investment Group- small and medium-sized business solutions provider, formerly known as propel business services, has been rebranded as UpCurve
* New Media Investment Group- digital marketing services of UpCurve, previously known as Propel Marketing, will be marketed under Thrivehive name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value