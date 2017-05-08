BRIEF-Esquire Financial sees IPO to be priced between $14-$16/shr
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing
May 8 New Mountain Finance Corp
* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* New Mountain Finance Corp- Q1 net investment income and adjusted net investment income of $0.34 per weighted average share
* New Mountain Finance Corp - Qtrly total investment income $43.3 million versus $40.976 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.