May 8 New Mountain Finance Corp

* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* New Mountain Finance Corp- Q1 net investment income and adjusted net investment income of $0.34 per weighted average share

* New Mountain Finance Corp - Qtrly total investment income $43.3 million versus $40.976 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34