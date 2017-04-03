April 3 New Mountain Finance Corp

* New Mountain Finance - As of April 3, expect that net investment income per share was between $0.33 and $0.34 for three months ended March 31, 2017

* New Mountain Finance - As of April 3, 2017, estimate that net asset value per share as of March 31, 2017 was approximately $13.50 to $13.60