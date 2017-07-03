July 3 New Mountain Finance Corp

* New Mountain Finance - On June 30, entered into a first supplement to its amended and restated note purchase agreement dated Sept 30, 2016

* New Mountain Finance - Pursuant to supplement, co issued to investors $55 million in principal amount of 4.760% series 2017a senior notes due July 15, 2022