* New Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy cars to be assembled in Uruguay for Latin America

* PSA Group and its partners, EASA and Nordex, have signed an assembly contract that will allow PSA to step up its light commercial vehicles (LCV) offering in Latin America.

* With a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per year, production will be mainly destined for the Brazilian and Argentinian markets

* PSA Group aims to double light commercial vehicle sales in the region to reach 60,000 units by 2021

