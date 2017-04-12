April 12 New Pride Corp :

* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1.1 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is April 12, 2020, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,890 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/q3E7Kr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)