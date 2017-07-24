FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
BRIEF-New Residential and Ocwen Financial announce agreement relating to mortgage servicing rights transfer and subservicing agreement
July 24, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-New Residential and Ocwen Financial announce agreement relating to mortgage servicing rights transfer and subservicing agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp:

* New Residential and Ocwen Financial announce agreement relating to mortgage servicing rights transfer and subservicing agreement

* Ocwen Financial Corp- ‍upon transfer of msrs to nrz, subservicing agreement will replace certain existing agreements between NRZ and Ocwen​

* Ocwen Financial-‍in connection with transaction, NRZ agreed to make equity investment of about $13.9 million to purchase about 4.9pct of co's common equity​

* Ocwen Financial Corp- ‍concurrently with MSR transfer agreement, NRM has entered into a 5-year subservicing agreement with Ocwen​

* Ocwen Financial Corp- under ‍subservicing agreement ocwen will subservice mortgage loans underlying the transferred msrs​

* Ocwen Financial-‍under MSR transfer agreement, co will transfer to unit of NRZ, about $110 billion UPB of seasoned non-agency msrs subject current agreements​

* Ocwen Financial Corp- ‍transfers may begin as early as September 2017 and continue into 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

