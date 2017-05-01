BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 New Residential Investment Corp:
* New residential announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New Residential Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $194.3 million versus $231.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.