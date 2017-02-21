BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 New Sports Group Ltd
* Shenzhen Baoxin Sport Industry and Huang Xintao entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding
* Pursuant to MOU Baoxin and Huang proposed to establish a JV company, equity interest of which is proposed to be held as to 75% by Baoxin and 25% by Huang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047