Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
April 6 New Venturetec AG:
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.