July 24 (Reuters) - New World Department Store China Ltd :

* Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase not more than 45.5 million NWDSC shares in aggregate on market

* Offeror concert party(ies) will purchase NWDSC shares on market at a price of not more than HK$2.00 for each NWDSC share

* Refers to announcement by New World Development Co on 6 June 2017