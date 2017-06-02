BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 (Reuters) -
* New York AG alleges Exxon misled investors on climate- WSJ
* New York AG claims Exxon used internal climate risk figures that differed from public statements- WSJ, citing court papers Source on.wsj.com/2rsaeN2
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation reforms, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.