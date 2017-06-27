MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New York Community Bancorp, Inc. announces strategic sale of mortgage banking business and residential assets covered under FDIC loss share agreement
* New York Community Bancorp - Deals are expected to on a combined basis, result in a gain on sale of approximately $90.0 million on a pre-tax basis
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Deals will provide earnings and tangible book value accretion on an ongoing basis
* New York Community- Freedom to acquire origination & servicing platforms, & mortgage servicing rights portfolio with current unpaid balance of about $21.0 billion
* New York Community Bancorp - Expected that freedom will retain certain employees from co's Cleveland, Ohio mortgage banking business
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Received approval from FDIC to sell assets covered under loss share agreements
* New York Community Bancorp - To sell majority of one-to-four family residential mortgage-related assets to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company