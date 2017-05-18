UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 New York & Company Inc
* New York & Company Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.7 percent
* Q1 loss per share $0.04 excluding items
* Q1 sales fell 2.9 percent to $209.9 million
* Says Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range
* Total inventory at end of Q2 is expected to decrease slightly over prior year Q2
* Capital expenditures for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 are projected to be between $6 million and $8 million
* Says Q2 gross margin is expected to be up 250 to 300 basis points from prior year's Q2
* New York & Company Inc sees Q2 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.04
* For Q2 net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down in low single-digit percentage range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources