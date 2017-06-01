June 1 New York Reit Inc:

* New York REIT Inc - on June 1, 2017, co through a wholly owned subsidiary acquired a 49.9 pct equity interest ( call interest ) in WWP Holdings, Llc

* New York REIT - pursuant to JV agreement, purchase price paid by co for call interest was approximately $276.7 million

* New York REIT - following the acquisition, WWP JV sub now owns a total equity interest of 98.8 pct in worldwide plaza

* New York REIT - following the acquisition, other 1.2 pct equity interest in worldwide plaza having been retained by WWP JV sub's joint venture partner