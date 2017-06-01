June 1 New York Reit Inc:
* New York REIT Inc - on June 1, 2017, co through a wholly
owned subsidiary acquired a 49.9 pct equity interest ( call
interest ) in WWP Holdings, Llc
* New York REIT - pursuant to JV agreement, purchase price
paid by co for call interest was approximately $276.7 million
* New York REIT - following the acquisition, WWP JV sub now
owns a total equity interest of 98.8 pct in worldwide plaza
* New York REIT - following the acquisition, other 1.2 pct
equity interest in worldwide plaza having been retained by WWP
JV sub's joint venture partner
Source text - bit.ly/2rKrgZO
