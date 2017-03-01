BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 New York REIT Inc:
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Generated Q4 2016 core FFO of $3.4 million, compared to $7.6 million in Q4 2015
* Realized Q4 2016 AFFO of $8.9 million, compared to $13.4 million in Q4 2015
* Recorded Q4 2016 same store cash noi of $29.2 million compared to $30.1 million in Q4 2015
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million