March 1 New York REIT Inc:

* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016

* Generated Q4 2016 core FFO of $3.4 million, compared to $7.6 million in Q4 2015

* Realized Q4 2016 AFFO of $8.9 million, compared to $13.4 million in Q4 2015

* Recorded Q4 2016 same store cash noi of $29.2 million compared to $30.1 million in Q4 2015