March 8 New York REIT Inc
* New york REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Michael A. Happel,
Chief Executive Officer and President of company resigned - SEC
Filing
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Nicholas Radesca,
interim Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary of
company resigned
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, board elected Wendy
Silverstein to serve as company's Chief Executive Officer and
President
* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017 board elected John
Garilli to serve as company's Chief Financial Officer, treasurer
and secretary
Source text: [bit.ly/2mibNL1]
