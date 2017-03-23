BRIEF-Toyam Industries to consider establishing unit in Dubai
* Says to consider establishing unit in Dubai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 New York Shipping Exchange Inc :
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2nsryBE)
* Says to consider establishing unit in Dubai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.