May 31 New York Times Co

* On May 31, co provided a communication to newsroom employees with respect to a planned workforce reduction - SEC filing

* ‍Expects to incur approximately $17 to $23 million of total charges in connection with this workforce reduction - SEC filing​

* Says announcing buyout primarily designed to streamline multi-layered editing, production system, reduce number of editors at Times

* ‍Recently set up a series of experiments on National and Metro to test different editing structures​

* "We will also accept buyout requests from reporters and others in the newsroom"

* ‍Savings from buyout will enable us to accelerate hiring and bring in as many as 100 additional journalists​

* ‍Consensus favored new system called 'strong desk model,' where traditional distinction between backfielders, copy editors disappears​

* Says ‍"What we now know as copy desk will no longer exist​"

* If co does not get enough takers to fund plans to reduce editing staff, hire more reporters, co will have to turn to layoffs

* ‍Under strong desk model, desk editors will handle all aspects of a story, through various drafts to a completely copy edited version

* Under strong desk model, desk editors will also be involved in selection of photographs​ for a story