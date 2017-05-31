May 31 New York Times Co
* On May 31, co provided a communication to newsroom
employees with respect to a planned workforce reduction - SEC
filing
* Expects to incur approximately $17 to $23 million of
total charges in connection with this workforce reduction - SEC
filing
* Expects to incur about $17 to $23 million of total charges
in connection with workforce reduction, with about $17 million
to be recorded in Q2 2017
* Says announcing buyout primarily designed to streamline
multi-layered editing, production system, reduce number of
editors at Times
* Says the buyout is primarily focused on reducing layers of
editors
* Recently set up a series of experiments on National and
Metro to test different editing structures
* "We will also accept buyout requests from reporters and
others in the newsroom"
* Savings from buyout will enable us to accelerate hiring
and bring in as many as 100 additional journalists
* Consensus favored new system called 'strong desk model,'
where traditional distinction between backfielders, copy editors
disappears
* Says "What we now know as copy desk will no longer
exist"
* If co does not get enough takers to fund plans to reduce
editing staff, hire more reporters, co will have to turn to
layoffs
* Under strong desk model, desk editors will handle all
aspects of a story, through various drafts to a completely copy
edited version
* Under strong desk model, desk editors will also be
involved in selection of photographs for a story
Source text (bit.ly/2rEQatB)
Further company coverage: