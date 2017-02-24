Feb 24 Newalta Corp

* Newalta reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Sees q1 revenue c$45 million to c$55 million

* Says q4 revenue of $63.7 million was flat to prior year.

* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: