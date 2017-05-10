UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd
* Newcap signs agreement to acquire three radio stations in kamloops, bc
* Newfoundland capital corporation ltd- subsidiary newcap inc entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of shares of nl broadcasting limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.