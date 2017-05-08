UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell brands announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 sales $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 9.5 to 11 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.52 billion to $14.72 billion
* Newell Brands Inc - raised 2017 normalized EPS guidance range
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $14.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Newell Brands Inc sees 2017 core sales growth 2.5pct to 4.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources