UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
* Newell Brands - co will issue 4.5 million shares of common stock to merion petitioners, authorize payment to merion petitioners of about $108.5 million
* Newell Brands - Merion Petitioners will have right to receive, and will receive, original merger consideration provided for under merger agreement
* Newell Brands Inc - court of chancery of state of delaware has dismissed with prejudice merion petitioners' claims for appraisal Source text: (bit.ly/2uNI93e) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources