May 26 Newell Brands Inc:
* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell winter sports
business
* Newell Brands Inc - gross proceeds from divestiture are
expected to be $240 million
* Newell Brands Inc says additionally, Newell Brands has
signed a definitive agreement to sell its Zoot & Squadra apparel
brands in a separate transaction
* Says net sales for divested business were approximately
$330 million during 2016
