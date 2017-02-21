BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
Feb 21 Newfield Exploration Co-
* Newfield Exploration reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Q4 revenue $415 million versus i/b/e/s view $396.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Newfield's total net production in q4 of 2016 was 13.9 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR