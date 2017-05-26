UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
May 26 Newmont Mining Corp
* Newmont mining- on may 25 entered amendment and restatement agreement to its existing credit agreement dated as of may 20, 2011 - sec filing
* Newmont mining- amendment,restatement agreement restates credit agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement from may 3, 2020 to may 25, 2022
* Newmont mining corp - in connection with amendment and restatement agreement, newmont usa, reaffirmed guarantee under the credit agreement, as amended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote