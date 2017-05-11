BRIEF-CAI announces offering of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
May 11 Continental Gold Inc:
* Newmont Mining Corp- announced an agreement to invest approximately U.S.$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of Continental Gold Inc
* Newmont Mining - agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of continental in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$4.00 per share.
* Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont's right to participate in future equity issuance to maintain its ownership stake
* Newmont Mining Corp- terms of investment agreement include Newmont holding a seat on continental's board of directors
* Newmont Mining - terms of agreement include two cos establishing joint technical and sustainability committees and strategic exploration alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update