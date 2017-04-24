April 24 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.75 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newmont Mining Corp says attributable gold production increased nine percent to 1.23 million ounces for quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable gold production guidance for 2017 remains at between 4.9 and 5.4 million ounces

* Newmont Mining Corp says attributable copper production from Phoenix and Boddington was unchanged at 13,000 tonnes for quarter

* Newmont Mining Corp - qtrly gold aisc was in-line with prior quarter at $900 per ounce

* Newmont Mining Corp - attributable gold production guidance for 2018 and longer-term guidance improves to between 4.7 and 5.2 million ounces

* Newmont Mining Corp - gold cas guidance remains unchanged at between $700 and $750 per ounce for 2017, between $700 and $800 per ounce for 2018

* Newmont Mining Corp - copper aisc improved 17 percent to $1.77 per pound for quarter on improved unit cas.

* Newmont Mining - gold aisc guidance for 2017 and 2018 is unchanged

* Newmont Mining Corp - longer-term aisc guidance is improved to between $870 and $970 per ounce of gold

* Newmont Mining - Boddington and Phoenix are expected to produce between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes of copper per year, unchanged from previous guidance

* Newmont Mining - FY cas guidance remains at between $1.45 and $1.65 per pound and aisc guidance remains at between $1.85 and $2.05 per pound for copper

* Newmont Mining Corp - longer term cost guidance is unchanged for copper

* Newmont Mining Corp - capital guidance for 2017 is increased to between $900 million and $1.1 billion

* Newmont Mining - capital guidance for 2018 increased to between $900 million and $1.0 billion and 2019 guidance is increased to between $630 million and $730 million

* Newmont Mining Corp - 2017 and longer-term sustaining capital outlook of between $600 and $700 million is unchanged from prior guidance

* Newmont Mining Corp - expects to reach development decisions on quecher main and twin underground projects in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: