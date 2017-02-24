BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Newpark Resources Inc
* Bruce Smith, current EVP, president of fluids systems, to step into newly created role of chief technology officer - fluids
* Effective July 1, 2017, Bruce Smith, will step into newly created role of chief technology officer - fluids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition