April 17 Newrange Gold Corp

* Newrange Gold arranges up to $1.2 million financing

* Proceeds of financing will be used principally to advance company's Pamlico project in Mineral County, Nevada

* Announce a non-brokered private placement for up to $1.2 million comprised of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: