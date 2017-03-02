BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa:
* Total revenues have substantially increased to 6.7 million euros ($7.06 million) from 2.4 million euros in 2015 in the reporting period
* Says FY cash used in operations has increased to 19.6 million euros (2015: 12.9 million euros)
* FY net loss at 15.2 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9496 euros)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: