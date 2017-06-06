BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 NEWS INVEST SA
* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 935,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 919,000 YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS EUR 555,000 VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE EUR 853,000 VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
