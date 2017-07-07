July 7 Newstar Financial Inc
* Newstar to add $726 million of managed assets through
acquisition of investment manager
* Says acquisition will add $726 million to assets under
management, increasing total pro forma AUM to approximately $7.3
billion
* Newstar Financial Inc - transaction is expected to be
accretive to Newstar's earnings per share in 2017
* Newstar Financial Inc - signed definitive agreement to
acquire Fifth Street CLO Management LLC
* Newstar Financial Inc - transaction is expected to add
more than $2.5 million to company's run-rate fee revenue
