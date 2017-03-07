BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 7 Newstrike Resources Ltd
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
* Private placement of subscription receipts whereby Co issued 25 million subscription receipts at price of $0.125 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds raised pursuant to offering will be used for marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans, working capital
* Shares of Co are currently halted from trading, are to remain halted from trading until resumption of trading is approved by TSXV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING