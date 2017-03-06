March 6 Newtek Business Services Corp:

* Newtek Business Services Corp - its board of directors declared a Q1 cash dividend of $0.36 per share

* Newtek business services corp - cash dividend of $0.36 per share, is an increase over dividend of $0.35 per share for q1 of 2016

* Newtek business services corp - reaffirms its forecast of paying an annual cash dividend of $1.57 per share in 2017