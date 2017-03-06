March 7 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports full year 2016 financial results

* Newtek Business Services Corp - anticipate funding approximately $400 million in sba 7(a) and sba 504 loans in 2017

* Newtek Business Services Corp - net asset value of $209.1 million, or $14.30 per share, at december 31, 2016

* Newtek business services corp - forecasts paying an annual cash dividend of $1.57 per share in 2017

* Newtek Business Services - expect 2017 annual dividend to maintain similar tax attributes as in 2016 in accordance with structure of our business model

* Newtek Business Services Corp - reaffirm dividend forecast for 2017 of $1.57 per share, which represents a 2.6% increase over 2016 annual dividend