May 15 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC increases Capital One revolving credit facility to $100.0 million

* Newtek Business Services Corp - term of the loan has been extended three years, through May 2020

* Newtek Business Services- Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC increased its existing revolving credit facility by $50.0 million to $100.0 million

* Newtek Business Services Corp - concurrent with line increase, NSBF received a reduction in interest rate from its present facility of 1.125%