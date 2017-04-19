BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 Newzulu Ltd:
* Placement to sophisticated investors to raise $0.90 mln
* Issue price of $0.0012 per new share
Net proceeds of entitlement offer will be used to fund expansion of newzulu sales team, to repay Newzulu's loan of approximately $670,000
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.