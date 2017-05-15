May 15 Nex Group Plc :

* Full-Year results

* FY continuing operations revenue 543 million stg versus 460 million stg year ago

* Continuing operations trading profit before tax 114 million stg versus 110 million stg year ago

* Dividend per share 38.5p versus 38.5p year ago

* Annual cost savings identified of approximately £25 million by 2019/20 will be offset by incremental investment for growth

* Co well positioned to deliver growth, increase divisional operating margins to at least 40% and deliver value for clients and shareholders