Feb 15 NEX Group Plc:
* Trading statement
* Q3 group revenue up 11 pct (YTD up 4 pct)
* NEX markets Q3 revenue up 15 pct (YTD up 4 pct)
* NEX optimisation Q3 revenue up 6 pct (YTD up 4 pct)
* After trump's election victory we benefited from an
increase in trading activity - CEO
* Still too early to assume with any confidence that
previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has
come to a permanent end - CEO
* Our focus on medium-term growth while maintaining a strong
cost discipline across group remains paramount - CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)